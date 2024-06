OAKLEY, ID — The Bureau of Land Management's Idaho Fire Program responded to a 423-acre fire four miles west of Oakley on Saturday night.

BLM was assisted by the Oakley Fire Department and North Cassia County Fire Department as multiple engines, dozers, Sawtooth Hotshots and air craft secured the edge of the fire. All movement of the fire was halted, as of Sunday morning.

BLM is urging the public to be careful this fire season and to always stay vigilant when recreating.