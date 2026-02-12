Anthrax discovered in Cassia County cattle herd

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho — Anthrax has been detected in a Cassia County beef herd, according to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA).

No infected cattle entered the food supply, and the ISDA says there is no threat to food safety from this detection. There are no confirmed human cases in Idaho at this time.

“The risk to the general public from this event is very low," said Dr. Christine Hahn, medical director in the Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health. “We are working with the local health department to notify anyone who had direct contact with the infected cattle and offer antibiotics for their protection.”

Anthrax is caused by a naturally occurring bacterium, Bacillus anthracis, a spore-forming bacterium that can survive in the soil for years to decades.

Livestock may become infected by inhaling or ingesting spores from water, plants, or contaminated soil. Clinical signs of anthrax in livestock include sudden death, weakness, staggering, difficulty breathing, fever and bloody diarrhea, according to the ISDA.

Idaho State Veterinarian, Dr. Scott Leibsle, says the Idaho State Department of Agriculture is working with producers and veterinarians to reduce further spread and limit human exposure.

“Control measures include proper carcass disposal and vaccination of susceptible animals in the area. Anthrax vaccine is approved for multiple livestock species and is highly effective," said Dr. Leibsle.

Livestock owners who suspect anthrax should contact their veterinarian or the Idaho State Veterinarian’s office at (208) 332-8540 or ID-DVM@isda.idaho.gov.