The 'iconic' Cougar Mountain Lodge is up for sale

Posted at 11:10 AM, Jul 19, 2024

CASCADE, Idaho — The Cougar Mountain Lodge has stood for over 80 years on SH-55 where it's served as a link between the Treasure Valley and the McCall area, and now it's up for sale.

The historic building has been listed for $1.6 million. The listing includes the 2.3-acre site, the 5,000-square-foot lodge, and the 2,000-square-foot storage barn. The lodge includes seven rooms for guests, a restaurant that seats up to 68 guests, and a convenience store.

The lodge can be found near the Smiths Ferry Dr intersection with SH-55, near the North Fork of the Payette River. The listing for the property is available to view here.

