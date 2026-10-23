CASCADE, Idaho — Residents who live in a trailer park next to Arrowhead RV Park received a letter on Sept. 1 alerting them that the mobile home park will be permanently closing in the spring.

Many of the residents in this trailer park own their trailer and live on fixed incomes, but they got a letter from Arrowhead Park LLC that stated they need to move their trailers out by Mar. 1.

WATCH | Residents in a Cascade trailer park worry for their future with new development looming

Residents in a Cascade trailer park worry for their future with new development looming

"My concern is what is everybody going to do," said Vincie Woody, who has owns her trailer and has lived in the park for three years. "Some can not move their places, and they own it, so they just lose what we own."

We talked with the owner of Arrowhead Park LLC on the phone. He told me he submitted an application for a new development three and a half years ago and offered everyone in the park $5,000 if they moved out and he says three people did. He says this notice shouldn't have come as a surprise.

The Woodys own their trailer, but not the land it sits on. Vincie Woody told me they spent their life savings removing mold and remodeling the interior of the mobile home because they thought they would be able to stay.

However, the owner told me he never promised anyone they would be able to say and he wants to turn the area with the mobile homes into a workforce single family development while building a small commercial development near Highway 55. He also put up Arrowhead RV park up for sale this month because he needs more capital.

The notice told the residents the reason for terminating the lease was not due to any violations of the rental agreement or park rules, it was because the mobile home park is permanently closing. However, the residents tell me they don't have the money to move their trailers.

"I’m lost, my mind is swimming," said Woody. "What should we, what do could we do, I just don’t know. I’m worried that some people might end up homeless."