Military firefighters receive hands-on training to meet fire demands

CASCADE, Idaho — Military firefighters are taking a trip up to Cascade, Idaho to get some hands on training to help the containment efforts. Over 250+ personnel will be heading up to the Boulder Fire to start that training. The training will take place in more of a "cold" section of the fire, so the training can be helpful.

The training will help relieve some of the firefighters that are currently on the line, and add more bodies so that they can "enhance" their efforts.

These military firefighters will be deployed to the Boise and Payette National Forests to assist with the fires up to 30 days.