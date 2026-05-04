ITD to pave State Highway 55 in downtown Cascade on Tuesday

CASCADE, Idaho — Starting on Tuesday, crews with the Idaho Transportation Department will repave a portion of State Highway 55 (SH-55) from Payette Street to Warm Lake Road through downtown Cascade.

The project is expected to take two days to complete and will begin on the north end of Cascade. On Tuesday, SH-55 will be reduced to one lane with flaggers in place to direct traffic accordingly.

Travelers should prepare for delays up to 15 minutes.

By Wednesday and Thursday, that lane reduction should be lifted. The public will be able to access businesses and neighborhoods throughout the project. However, on-street parking will be restricted.

Crews are expected to be on site each day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ITD says the project aims to increase the life of the highway and provide drivers with a smoother road surface.

The closure is expected to be complete by Thursday, May 7.