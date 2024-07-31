Boise National Forest issues closure of roads, trails and lands surrounding Boulder Fire

CASCADE, ID — The Boise National Forest has issued a closure order for roads, trails and lands encompassing the Boulder Fire, located 10 miles southwest of Cascade.

A lightning storm ignited the Boulder Fire late in the evening on July 24, which now spans roughly 320 acres.

The closure was enacted to protect public safety and support fire suppression activities. The closure includes Snowbank Mountain Road (Forest Road 446) along with all 404 and 421 system roads. Blue Lake is also within the closure area.

The full map detailing the closure area boundaries are on the Boise National Forest Alerts and Notices webpage. This closure will last through December 31, unless rescinded.

Boise National Forest

For the Boise National Forest Fire Info Hotline, call 208-384-3266.