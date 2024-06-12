Watch Now
Car fire on I-84 blocks right lanes near Ridenbaugh Canal

Posted at 11:50 AM, Jun 12, 2024

UPDATE: ISP reports that the right lanes reopened at 11:53 am and traffic in the area is now clearing up.

The Idaho State Police are at milepost 47.5 on the I-84 in Boise where a vehicle fire is blocking the right-most westbound lanes.

The fire was reported at 11:18 am and currently blocks the right two lanes.

Cameras along the interstate show that the vehicle has pulled off into the shoulder where ISP is assisting with the situation.

Drivers in the area should expect traffic delays. Updates to this developing solution will be posted as they are released.

