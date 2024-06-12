Car fire on I-84 blocks right lanes near Ridenbaugh Canal

UPDATE: ISP reports that the right lanes reopened at 11:53 am and traffic in the area is now clearing up.



The Idaho State Police are at milepost 47.5 on the I-84 in Boise where a vehicle fire is blocking the right-most westbound lanes.

The fire was reported at 11:18 am and currently blocks the right two lanes.

Cameras along the interstate show that the vehicle has pulled off into the shoulder where ISP is assisting with the situation.

Traffic Alert: The Idaho State Police is investigating a car fire on westbound interstate 84 at milepost 47.5 in Boise. The right lane is currently blocked @ISPHeadquarters @isprccs pic.twitter.com/NnBoGneXhs — Idaho State Police - West Idaho (@ISPWesternID) June 12, 2024

Drivers in the area should expect traffic delays. Updates to this developing solution will be posted as they are released.