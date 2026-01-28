Car crashes cause commute delays across the Treasure Valley

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — With the arrival of snow on the valley floor this morning, several car crashes could cause delays for you as you head out the door.

In Boise there are reports of a 3-vehicle crash on eastbound I-84 near the Gowen exit is causing backups. If you're heading through to Mountain Home, move over to the far left lane.

In Meridian, a reported crash on eastbound Victory Rd. near the Ten Mile roundabout. The right lane is currently blocked.

In Nampa, police say a vehicle slid off the road and hit a gas line at Stamm Ln. & N Robinson Blvd. The power line was also severed and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

We'll continue to monitor the roads for you, but make sure you're driving cautiously this morning.