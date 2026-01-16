Car accidents causing commute delays this morning

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — There have been at least three car accidents this morning that could cause delays in your morning commute.

Ada County Sheriff's Office this morning said that there have been accidents on the 8700 block of Chinden Blvd., at the intersection of SH-44 and Linder Rd., and on Franklin between Black Cat Rd. and McDermott Rd.

They say that there were no injuries in any of those collisions.

A thick layer of fog continues to cover much of the Treasure Valley and sub-freezing temperatures are creating dangerous and slick driving conditions.

Remember to drive slow and avoid sudden stops and swerving.