Progress is being made on suppression and repair efforts for the Chimney Fire

CAMAS COUNTY, Idaho — The Chimney Fire is the newest blaze in this ongoing fire season.

Acres: 6,519

Start Date: September 2, 2024

Location: 9 miles northwest of Fairfield, ID

Personnel: 300

Containment: 21%

Firefighters are working with local Resource Advisors to enhance suppression and repair efforts. Warmer, drier weather led to a slight increase in fire activity yesterday, but there was no new spread. Crews are actively monitoring for hotspots and potential fire spread with both ground and aerial patrols.

They flattened berms from dozerline construction, installed water bars to prevent erosion, and scattered brush and cut vegetation to restore the area. Resource Advisors are ensuring that sensitive areas are protected and that the burned areas are properly restored. Repairs are also underway around cabins and infrastructure in the southern part of the fire. Increased smoldering was observed in heavy dead timber due to the drying weather. On the west side, crews are watching the Middle Fork of Lime Creek for any signs of increased activity. Suppression repair efforts will continue as crews work to make progress before upcoming storms.

Closures: The Sawtooth National Forest has implemented an emergency temporary closure area due to the Chimney Fire.