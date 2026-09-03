ISP: Nampa man airlifted to hospital after semi-truck crash

CAMAS COUNTY, Idaho — A Nampa man was airlifted to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on US-20 outside of Fairfield on Wednesday afternoon.

According to ISP, on Sept. 2 at 12:18 p.m., a 2014 Freightliner semi-truck was driving westbound on US-20 near milepost 160 when the vehicle left the roadway onto the right shoulder.

Police say the driver, a 37-year-old Nampa man, overcorrected, reentered the roadway, overcorrected again, and the semi tipped on its driver's side on the right shoulder.

The driver was airlifted to the hospital for treatment. US-20 was closed for two and a half hours while emergency crews cleared the scene.

ISP was assisted by the Camas County Sheriff’s Office, Camas County Fire and EMS, Air St. Luke’s and the Idaho Transportation Department.

The condition of the driver is not known at this time.