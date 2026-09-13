Buckhorn Fire remains 0% contained at 161 acres near Elmore-Camas county line

CAMAS COUNTY, Idaho — The Buckhorn Fire burning near the border of Camas and Elmore counties remains 0% contained at 161 acres, according to officials.

The U.S. Forest Service said Saturday night that the fire, located four miles south of the Kelly Trailhead on the Fairfield Ranger District, had little growth and remained within its existing footprint as it was more subdued.

Officials said a southern wind pushed the fire onto itself, but torching trees and high flame lengths forced crews to use "indirect suppression tactics."

The Boise Smokejumpers and Boise Helitack are also assisting due to limited access to the fire, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Around 103 personnel are working on the fire, officials said.

"Most of the activity on the fire is on the east side, where firefighters are constantly working spot fires," the U.S. Forest Service said. "Crews are utilizing bucket drops and scoopers to cool these hotspots."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.