6 cabins in 3 days! Volunteers shape the future of Camp Rainbow Gold

FAIRFIELD, Idaho — Camp Rainbow Gold, a local non-profit organization, has partnered with CBH Homes to construct six ADA-compliant cabins for Hidden Paradise, Idaho's first ever medical camp, and they're doing it in just 3 days.

From August 6-8, CBH Homes will be constructing the cabins for Camp Rainbow Gold's inclusive medical campground. To find out how you can volunteer or support in other ways, click here.

Camp Rainbow Gold started 41 years ago when a 10-year-old boy with cancer was told he couldn't attend summer camp because camps were not equipped to handle kids who need special attention.

Four decades later, CRG now provides an inclusive camp experience for 400 Idaho children and their families battling pediatric cancer.

CBH Homes is donating build materials and labor to construct new cabins for the growing non-profit. The cabins will be located on 172 acres of land in Fairfield, Idaho.

Hidden Paradise aims to provide a safe and inclusive haven for children facing various medical challenges such as children with cancer, epilepsy, muscular dystrophy, and other disabilities.

"CBH has been supporting Camp Rainbow Gold for 20 years, and when the call came in, we had to say yes," said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes. "Hidden Paradise is a beacon of hope for so many families in Idaho, and we are honored to contribute our expertise and resources to help make it a reality. To construct six cabins in just three days is going to take the entire CBH village, but we know that this amazing community will jump in and be ready to help to make these kids’ lives better.”

Hidden Paradise will serve as the new home for Camp Rainbow Gold and many other non-profit organizations and will offer a wide range of programs and activities designed to foster healing, growth, and connection all while being accessible and adaptive to the needs of all campers.

You can learn more about Camp Rainbow Gold here.