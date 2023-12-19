USPS shipping deadlines are fast approaching for the holiday season

CALDWELL, Idaho — Key holiday shipping and mailing dates for expected delivery within the U.S. by Dec. 25th, according to the U.S. Postal Service:



Dec. 16: USPS Ground Advantage (5-day); First-Class Mail

Dec. 20: Priority Mail (3-day)

Dec. 21: Priority Mail Express (Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

If you still have Christmas presents destined for other parts of the country, be warned those shipping deadlines are fast approaching.

I'm your Caldwell Neighborhood Reporter, Vania Campos, at the post office in downtown Caldwell. Where I caught up some last-minute shippers.

Shipping packages and mail on time can be stressful year-round, but the holidays bring important deadlines.

The Caldwell Post Office has been a busy place this week. People like Judy Braeeger are getting those last-minute Christmas gifts out in the mail.

“The line was very long in there, but it went really fast," said Braeeger. "Those gals really are working."

The hard truth about shipping gifts and cards last minute is that the options are more expensive.

"I do everything last minute," said Terri Hancock. "I did all my shopping over the weekend."

Even though the shipping deadlines are stressful, some people enjoy the process of wrapping gifts to send to loved ones.

"I've got my extra guest room full of wrapping paper, boxes," said Braeeger. "I've been wrapping and listening to my Christmas music. So I've had a good time. I love Christmas."

When packaging gifts the Postal Service says it's best not to reuse boxes. But if you do, remove any outer markings on the box.

Also, be sure to properly address all mail and packages.

Most importantly this holiday season, shop early so you can ship early," said Hancock.

You'll have to pay a little extra, but you do still have time to get gifts delivered before Christmas.

The last day to ship with priority mail express is Thursday, December 21st.

I'm your Caldwell Neighborhood Reporter, Vania Campos for Idaho News 6.