Start a new tradition by welcoming the new year with an elbow drop

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Elbow Drop:



Will take place at the Church of the Nazarene on Ustick Rd in Caldwell

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7:00 p.m.

For more information about the Idaho Wrestle Club, reach out on Facebook or Instagram

Tickets are $10 admission, $5 kids and under

All proceeds will go towards the Caldwell High School Choir

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"You get up here and it's the highest you've ever been in your life," said Idaho Club Wrestler Maseemo.

The Idaho Wrestle Club is a professional wrestling organization made up of professional wrestlers, sound techs, camera crew, announcers, and referees.

"Every time we step in these ropes, every one of us, every wrestler, every competitor, we give it our 100%. Put our heart and souls in everything we do, so hopefully that translates to everyone else seeing it and wanting to come back for the next show," said Maseemo.

This New Year's Eve the club has partnered with the Ustick Church of the Nazarene in Caldwell for an elbow drop.

Similar to the potato that drops at the strike of twelve on New Year's Eve...

"The big goal is to be able to get an elbow… and be able to simulate the same thing for wrestle club," said Maseemo.

All proceeds from the event help fund the Caldwell High School Choir for things like out-of-state competitions.

"We're more than willing to put our bodies and our health on the line to be able to give back, and give back to the community that supports Wrestle Club itself," said Maseemo.

It is possible to get many bruises in this profession, but these wrestlers know the importance of watching out for each other.

"There's no dollar amount, there's no debt that can say or bring me happiness because the people that I've met through professional wrestling… I would never trade it for anything else," said Idaho Club Wrestler The Snake Garibai.

Not only does professional wrestling bring entertainment to others, but also allows wrestlers to continuously demonstrate their passion.

"It's either make it or break it. The only way you can chase your dream is to step inside this ring," said Garibai.