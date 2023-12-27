Indian Creek Plaza ice ribbon is still open

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Indian Creek Plaza Ice Skating Ribbon:



Get your skates ready because you still have time to hit the ice this season...in Downtown Caldwell.

I'm your Caldwell neighborhood reporter, Vania Campos, and I spoke with some skaters who are spending some time at the Indian Creek Plaza ice ribbon.

"It's just fun. Every year we look forward to doing it," said Caldwell resident Tiffany LaRiviere.

Dennis Hansen, a worker who tends to the ice ribbon said there's been a great turnout this year.

"The rink has been swamped. A lot of people," said Hansen. "It holds 180 skaters and they're trying not to have that many on there because it gets really congested."

This year, people have had the option to purchase tickets online, which then makes it easier for people to get their tickets and skate.

"I think it's a lot better," said Hansen.

Not only have they provided an online option, there have also been other changes to help new skaters.

"This year they came up with these penguins that all the kids love," he said. "Matter of fact, I think we started out with a dozen of them. We're down to six or eight. The kids tend to go into the walls and really damage them...which is not a problem. They're having fun."

The amount of people that have arrived to skate at the ribbon has allowed other businesses to get more customers.

"This is the time of year that we look forward to because this is our busiest time of the year," said the owner of a local restaurant, Chop Shop BBQ.

These businesses get so busy that they're unable to fit their own time to try on some skates.

"I work, I can't afford to break anything so I don't ice skate."

This Saturday, the Skate Coalition will begin which will allow students and teachers to learn how to skate.

Not only can you learn to skate at the ribbon, but students who are advanced skaters can enjoy the ice.

"We love that it's outdoors and it comes for just a couple months," said Sara McPhee, a figure skating instructor at Idaho Ice World.

Some members of the Boise Figure Skating Club were even able to do some spins on the ice.

The lights in Downtown Caldwell have also attracted a lot of people each year.

"We come to Caldwell to always see the Christmas lights that they put up and then we always skate," said Boise resident, Maelie Chandler

The ice ribbon will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. You have until the end of February to check it out.

