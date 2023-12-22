Have you seen this missing woman from Caldwell?

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police Department are asking for your help in finding a woman who has been missing since December 20.

Bertha Espinoza-Vasquez is considered to be endangered due to multiple medical conditions.

The 49-year-old was last seen at 5pm on Wednesday while walking from her home.

Espinoza-Vasquez is Hispanic, has brown hair and eyes, is 5'2" and is about 180 lbs.

The Caldwell Police Department is asking anyone with information about her to call them at 208-454-7531 or just dial 911.