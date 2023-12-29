Watch Now
Grab your friends and family for a night of disco... but silent

Destination Caldwell invites community members to a silent disco party
Caldwell Ice Ribbon at Indian Creek Plaza
Vania Campos
Posted at 5:14 PM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 19:14:39-05

CALDWELL, Idaho — Come one, come all to a silent disco party in Downtown Caldwell at the Ice Ribbon in Indian Creek Plaza.

Destination Caldwell is hosting an event that combines ice skating and silent disco into one, for a memorable night for people of all ages.

A silent disco is an event where each individual is given a pair of wireless headphones as music is played. An alternative to the regularly played music on a speaker system.

In this celebration, individuals will have the option of flipping between two different channels as DJs play a variety of genres. All while skating around the ice ribbon, singing, and dancing to the music.

Destination Caldwell is a non-profit organization and the City of Caldwell's managing partner of Indian Creek Plaza that aims to host events for locals and visitors in the downtown area.

The event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20th 2024 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You can click here to purchase tickets.

