Don't ruin this holiday season by drinking and driving

CALDWELL, Idaho — For a safe holiday season:



Find a designated driver if going out for some drinks as festivities take place

If unable to find a sober designated driver, there are rideshare apps such as Uber and Lyft that are available in the Treasure Valley

Caldwell police will be ramping up patrol and on high alert for drivers under the influence

Don't ruin your holiday season by spending it in the back of a police car

Think twice before drinking and driving this holiday season.

We all want to enjoy the holiday festivities safely. To help make that happen, Caldwell police are increasing the number of officers on the street this year.

"We're going to have a whole extra patrol team that is there specifically for DUI enforcement...and that aggressive driving...enforcement," said Jesse Cooper, Corporal Patrol Officer for the Caldwell Police Department.

To get a better idea of how these officers help keep us safe, I rode along with Officer Cooper, who shared some ways people can make smart and safe decisions while enjoying the holidays.

"If you plan to go out and drink some alcohol..." said Officer Cooper"...then plan to have that sober ride and designated driver."

Officer Cooper says if you're hitting the road, make sure you leave with plenty of time to get to your destination, so you're not rushing. He also advises to carry an extra blanket and winter clothes in case of an emergency.

Driving is, according to Officer Cooper...

"It's a big responsibility and you need to be paying attention all the time."

If drinking is part of your celebration plans, keep in mind that there are other resources available for people who don't have a sober driver.

"We have Uber, Lyft...all those ride-share apps now that are a great help. And we have them here in the Treasure Valley," said Officer Cooper.

According to Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram, "The last thing you want to do is have to have one of our police officers be your Uber driver that night"

Chief Rex Ingram says increased patrols may seem aggressive sometimes, but they are a way to prevent accidents on and off the road.

"...and really make sure that the City of Caldwell is very safe, said Chief Ingram. "So we can all enjoy the family that we have...and the festive spirit of the holiday time."

With those holiday parties and celebrations stretching through the next week or two, remember those increased DUI patrols will be in full force through the New Year.