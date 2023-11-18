Creating the skate ribbon for Winter Wonderland takes a team effort in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — The crew at Indian Creek Plaza and the Caldwell Water Department worked long hours this week to have the skate ribbon at Indian Creek Plaza ready for Winter Wonderland.

We checked in with the crew on Monday night as they made the ice, it was quite the transformation as the last time I was here kids were playing in the splash pad.

The process starts with putting up the skate walls then the team sprayed water on the concrete which freezes thanks to technology and pipes they have below the surface.

"We cool it from below, we will run it at ten to 12 degrees underneath the concrete," said Corey Turner of Indian Creek Plaza. "The whole process uses 19,000 gallons of water."

After the initial freeze the crew puts down coats of paper making the ice look white, but more importantly the paper reflects the warmth of the sun so the ice doesn't melt on warm days.

More water gets sprayed on top of the paper as the team worked until around 2:00 a.m. However, Turner says it's worth it to create winter recreation for kids and their families.

"It’s quite a transformation and the best part about it is making the kids smile and making the kids memories," said Turner.

Winter Wonderland kicked off on Friday, it will continue on Saturday and Sunday night as the Caldwell Streed Department hung more than one million lights since September.

This festival will feature characters like Captain America and Disney princesses. There will Christmas carolers, dancers, a Christmas market, Santa Claus and of course ice skating.

"We’ve rolled out our new skate aid penguin so if you got littles we would love for you to join us," said Denae Warren, the executive director of Destination Caldwell. "They can learn to skate with these cute creatures, they can name them, take photos with them and we have also rolled out our commemorative holiday light cup."

Also new this year people can go online to reserve ice time and rentals. The Winter Wonderland lights will be up until after Christmas.