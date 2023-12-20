Caldwell Police Department joins challenge to compete in community food drive

CALDWELL, Idaho — Key Community Food Drive Information:



Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drop off canned goods inside the lobby near the Christmas tree at 110 S. 5th Ave.

Challenge ends Friday, Dec. 22nd

All donations collected at the Caldwell Police Department will go to the Oasis Food Center

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Caldwell police are competing with neighboring departments to see who can collect the most canned goods.

I'm your Caldwell neighborhood reporter, Vania Campos and the food collected here at the Caldwell police station located downtown will go straight to the Oasis food center.

"I just love to give back in any way I can, especially during the holiday season," said Wendy Berry, Nampa resident.

Berry is getting into the giving spirit as she drops off canned food items at the Caldwell Police Department.

The community food drive is a friendly competition started by Nampa police, with canned goods then going to stock the shelves at the Oasis Food Center.

The organization has been serving people for 22 years through a food pantry available year-round.

They help 300 families a week and have their doors open for "anybody and everybody."

"Because you never know when someone's in need," said Berry.

People at the food pantry say all donations help and allows them to give more to those who need it.

Wendy has been in a similar situation.

"I've been in the situation where I come from low-income...middle to lower class family whose had to struggle for a need for food especially this time of year when I was growing up..." said Berry. "And so I thought to myself this is the least I can do; it's the holiday season; I'd love to give back to my community."

Students from Thomas Jefferson Charter School helped support the Department's mission. Officers from the Caldwell Police Department took a trip to the school and picked up the donations...in their armored SWAT car.

Each police department that is competing, chooses which nonprofit where they will donate the proceeds.

And even though she lives in Nampa, Wendy is rooting for the Caldwell cops.

"I think Caldwell is going to do amazing, sorry Nampa P.D., but Caldwell and Chief Rex Ingram's got this and I'm rooting for you!" said Berry.

Canned food can be dropped off between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the lobby near the Christmas tree.

The competition ends Friday, Dec. 22nd.

I'm your Caldwell Neighborhood Reporter, Vania Campos, for Idaho News 6.