Caldwell Fire Department provides tips to keep you and your pets safe this winter

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Fire Department advises:



Make sure to secure heat lamps to prevent animals from knocking them over

Be sure to clean off cobwebs from the outer protective casing of heat bulbs

Remove any bedding near heat lamps that could catch on fire

Inspect all electrical equipment and heating devices for any damages or frayed ends, before using

Do not use extension cords for heat lamps because they are prone to overheating

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"I never imagined it was going to happen like that," said Caldwell resident Hernan Mata Rosales.

A Christmas Eve fire caught Caldwell residents off guard.

"Honestly I was super worried," said Rosales. "My parents right now are out of state and I was the only one here so I kind of felt responsible."

The family wasn't home at the time and no one was hurt, but a little girl's bedroom was destroyed.

The family will be able to live in the house after the inspection is complete, but fire investigators found a pile of extension cords running to a heat lamp. Where the flames started at a chicken coop.

"Heat lamps can be a cause of fires because they get very hot and the main thing is to make sure that they are secured," said Fire Deputy Marshal Lisa Richard.

Richard said it's important this time of year to make sure your heating devices and electrical equipment are in good shape.

"If you're using any electrical equipment, "make sure you're inspecting that for any damage, frays, anything like that," said Richard.

As for the use of extension cords...

"Do not use any extension cords, they should plug directly into an outlet. Extension cords tend to overheat and fail."

If you are looking for ways to keep outdoor animals warm, like chickens in a coop, be sure to keep the space clear of cobwebs or anything that could damage the protective barrier on a heat lamp bulb, as well as bedding that could potentially catch on fire.

All electrical equipment should also be properly secured.

"Animals are moving around and they can easily knock them over if they're not secured properly," said Richard.

This fire was a terrible accident.

"You never know, you never know," said Rosales.

But thankfully no lives were lost, and a fire safety lesson was learned.

"Be thankful you have a family, take care of them," said Rosales.