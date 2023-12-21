Caldwell Chief of Police explains what "gang-related activity" means

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram provides information about gang-related activity in the Caldwell community:



If you have any concerns about activity in your neighborhood feel free to call the police department at 208-455-3155 or message their instagram @caldwellpolicedepartment

Chief Ingram said that some components considered gang-related include the location where someone was found, the crime committed and what is told to the police officers.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

How prevalent is gang activity in Caldwell?

One week after two teens were arrested for alleged gang activity, I talked with the Chief of Police about what the department is seeing.

"There are about 500 gang members in the city of Caldwell," said Chief Ingram.

According to Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram, not every crime is gang-related and the department considers various components to constitute something as gang-related.

"It's the location of where they're at. It's who they're hanging out with," said Chief Ingram. "It's the actual crime that they're doing. It's what they're writing on the wall. It's what they tell the officers. It's what they're telling our confidential informants..it's what they're posting on social media.

Chief Ingram says there's been an influx of youth in gangs and that many of these gangs are being operated by kids leading kids.

"These kids are completely unorganized. These kids are completely lost in what they believe is a gang," said Chief Ingram.

Just last week, I reported on a shooting where a 17-year-old was arrested for shooting into a home.

Chief Ingram tells me that shooting is one example of the types of crimes many of these street gangs will commit.

According to the Chief, a gang is considered active if members have been stopped by the police and have admitted gang membership.

To combat this influx of gang activity, Caldwell police have resources meant to combat the problem.

Chief Ingram said, "We have Operation Safe Streets, which is our gang unit. We have the federal tax force that we're a part of. We have the narcotics unit that we're part of. We have a Treasure Valley gang response unit for special events."

Chief Ingram wants people to be comfortable with communicating with the police department if you have any concerns about activity in your neighborhood.

You can contact them by phone or through their social media. Feel free to walk into the station.

