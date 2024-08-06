Building six cabins in three days: Southern Idaho builders help Camp Rainbow Gold help kids

FAIRFIELD, Idaho — Every year, 600 kids with medical conditions are able to stay at Camp Rainbow Gold's Hidden Paradise camp, thanks to six ADA-accessible cabins. Now, that number will double, as southern Idaho Homebuilders led by CBHbuild an additional six cabins in just three days.



Work on six new ADA-Accessible cabins began on August 6.

The cabins will have fully ADA accessible bathrooms and showers.

Camp Rainbow Gold gives kids with medical conditions a change to participate in summer camp activities ranging from archery, canoeing, fishing, biking and more.

Almost overnight, six cabins, already almost framed by 11am Tuesday.

“They were out here before the sunrise at 6 am in and got started,” said Elizabeth Lizberg, Camp Ranbow Gold’s CEO.

Lizberg says Camp Rainbow Gold’s Hidden Paradise camp, near Fairfield, is growing, and by the weekend, they should be just about ready to use.

“It started because a young man went to the doctor and was upset and the doctor asked why, and he said because I can't go to camp. And he said that's not right why can't you go to camp? He said because I have cancer,” Lizberg explained. “Every kid should be able to go to camp, and that's what kicked this off.”

Every year 600 children with medical conditions are able to stay at hidden paradise, thanks to ADA-accessible cabins.

“We go above and beyond for these kids,” Lizberg said, “because they're living at home so often and doctors offices in the hospital and they're missing school. So this is an opportunity for these organizations to develop camps that give them those things that they miss out on.”

“I've loved camp rainbow gold for 20 years and they asked us for some help and of course we couldn't help but say yes,” Treasure Valley homebuilder Corey Barton told Idaho News 6. Barton's company, CBH is leading the charge, along with hundreds of workers.

"There’s probably 50 carpenters, plus crane operators, the plumbers. Electricians are showing up right now. They're staining doors over there. Volunteers are everywhere,” Barton said. “Just love everywhere.”

I talked to a family who are regulars at Rainbow Gold, father Bill Dietrich, and his kids Matt and Maggie.

“It’s great to see all these volunteers out here working for a great cause,” Matt said.

"having these extra cabins and all this stuff will be amazing to get a bunch of people out here and get all the kids that want to come to this place to experience it,” Maggie said.

"This is a donation that is beyond anything that we dreamt of and here we are living it,” Lizberg said.

