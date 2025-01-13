BSU volleyball recognized by state legislature and a new sheriff in Twin Falls: Today in your neighborhood

BSU VOLLEYBALL RECOGNIZED BY STATE LEGISLATURE

Later this morning, the Idaho House of Representatives will recognize the BSU women's volleyball team for their stance against trans women in college athletics this season. Boise State was 1 of 5 schools that canceled games against San Jose State due to their rostered transgender player. The House Resolution reading in part:

"The legislature commends the Boise State University women's volleyball team for its principled stand in defending the integrity of women's athletics; recognizes the players' courage in upholding fairness in competition; and reaffirms Idaho's commitment to protecting female athletes" That reading will be at 11 a.m. this morning.

ROAD ENHANCEMENTS IN MERIDIAN

Upgrades are coming to several streets in Meridian as part of a locally funded project to enhance the pedestrian experience. Work will include filling in sidewalk gaps, upgrading pedestrian ramps, and adding crosswalk markings for school walk route crossings.

TWIN FALLS SHERIFF SWEARING IN

In Twin Falls, a new sheriff is in town. The swearing in ceremony for Sheriff-Elect Jack Johnson will be held this morning at 9 a.m. The community is invited and that'll be at the Twin Falls County West Commissioners Meeting Room on the 2nd floor.



