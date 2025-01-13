- BSU VOLLEYBALL RECOGNIZED BY STATE LEGISLATURE
- Later this morning, the Idaho House of Representatives will recognize the BSU women's volleyball team for their stance against trans women in college athletics this season. Boise State was 1 of 5 schools that canceled games against San Jose State due to their rostered transgender player.
- The House Resolution reading in part:
- "The legislature commends the Boise State University women's volleyball team for its principled stand in defending the integrity of women's athletics; recognizes the players' courage in upholding fairness in competition; and reaffirms Idaho's commitment to protecting female athletes"
- That reading will be at 11 a.m. this morning.
- ROAD ENHANCEMENTS IN MERIDIAN
- Upgrades are coming to several streets in Meridian as part of a locally funded project to enhance the pedestrian experience.
- Work will include filling in sidewalk gaps, upgrading pedestrian ramps, and adding crosswalk markings for school walk route crossings.
- TWIN FALLS SHERIFF SWEARING IN
- In Twin Falls, a new sheriff is in town. The swearing in ceremony for Sheriff-Elect Jack Johnson will be held this morning at 9 a.m.
- The community is invited and that'll be at the Twin Falls County West Commissioners Meeting Room on the 2nd floor.
BSU volleyball recognized by state legislature and a new sheriff in Twin Falls: Today in your neighborhood
