BSU reacts to the cancellation of Portland State's football game due to whooping cough

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD, Idaho — Portland State was to have a game today September 14th against South Dakota, yet this game has been canceled due to a illness within their program. The illness reported is whooping cough. The Portland State Vikings making a statement that a few team members were exposed to the disease two days ago.

The Vikings also stating that no players on their roster is seriously ill.

Boise State Athletics release their own statement shortly after commenting on the cancellation of said game.

"We are aware of Portland State’s decision to cancel their game against South Dakota due to health and safety protocols. We are in communication with Portland State’s administration and will remain so as we continue to monitor the situation as it pertains to next Saturday’s game. Our utmost priority and concern are for the health and safety of everyone involved." Boise State Athletics

Details regarding ticketing and refunds will be provided at a later time.