BSU fans take home the championship and the goalpost

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State fans were so excited about the Mountain West win on THE BLUE that they stormed the field— leaving with not only the championship title but also a goalpost.

Eventually, fans dumped it in the Boise River.



Boise State fans stormed the field and tore down the goalpost following the Mountain West Conference Championship game against UNLV.

The goalpost was thrown into the Boise River from the Friendship Bridge. It was removed on Saturday morning, but no one knows by who.

Neither BSU officials nor the Boise Fire Department removed the goalpost from the waterway.

A new goalpost was ordered months before the Mountain West Game. BSU had already planned to replace the goalpost after the upcoming Potato Bowl but fans coincidentally took care of the removal process for them.

I'm your Boise State neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis talking with students about the Broncos' electrifying win. I also spoke with BSU athletics about the excitement that led fans to tear down the north-end goalpost and what they plan to do to replace it.

"Yeah, we had some inclination it was going to happen," says Associate Athletic Director, Chris Kutz.

The goalpost is now gone, thanks to the hundreds of Boise State fans who stormed the field and climbed the uprights after Friday night's Mountain West victory.

Among the field-storming students was BSU freshman, Colton Altimus.

Altimus says, "I didn't think it was going to happen. It didn't seem like [there were] enough people, it didn't seem like enough students were down there, but I mean it happened— I feel like we pushed down the gate and went out on the field."

The football fans then tossed the post off the Friendship Bridge and into the Boise River.

"At first I was watching it like, this thing is way too heavy for us it's going to stay up there it's not coming down. So, we stood there and watched it until somebody got a rope and was able to pull that thing down. Once it came down, I knew it was go time— into the river," says Altimus.

The goalpost cost $20,000 to replace, but BSU says in the months before the Mountain West game, they had already ordered new posts, which were intended to be installed after the Potato Bowl.

So, you could say fans "helped" with the removal process.

Chris Kutz says, "It was just removed a little earlier than we thought. We can't let the potato bowl be affected by any means so whether its temporary solutions or those coming a little sooner, we'll figure that out. But there will definitely be something in place."

As for where the goalpost is now, no one really knows. Boise Fire says a dive team went out to retrieve the post on Saturday morning, but it was already gone. BSU says they don't have the post either.

As for the fans who got to experience the unforgettable game: "It was fun my last football game being on the blue," said senior, Veronica Magnus.

"It was definitely a really fun experience," commented Luis Molina, Boise State freshman.

"It's something you kind of look online and see other colleges doing it and its cool to be a part of it and actually be here doing it," added Altimus.

BSU tells me that they plan to get a new goalpost installed before the Potato Bowl. If they don't get it installed before the Potato Bowl, they will have other alternative options such as a temporary goalpost to use for that game.

If you have any information regarding the goalposts whereabouts, please reach out to us at newstips@kivitv.com.