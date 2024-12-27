- BSU DEFENSE PRESS CONFERENCE
The Fiesta Bowl's just four days away and later today defensive coordinator Erik Chinander will talk to the media at a press conference along with four defensive players. That will start at 1:45 p.m. with the players coming in half an hour later at 2:15 p.m.
We'll have full team coverage of the Fiesta Bowl with our Alexander Huddleston and Don Nelson heading down to Arizona for the big game.
- AFROSONICS
- If you're looking for something to do tonight, Afrosonics, a local band out of Boise are performing tonight at the Shrine Social Club. They'll be joined by Irvin Brown and Sunsmith. You can buy tickets onlinefor $15 or at the door for $20. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show set to start at 8.
BSU defense addressing the media and live music: Things happening today in your neighborhood
