Brutal smoke strikes the Treasure Valley, prompts cancellations and closures

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Thick smoke has made its way into the Treasure Valley, and 'Unhealthy' air quality forecasts have been prompting event cancellations in the area.

The expected air quality for August 31 is 'Unhealthy,' meaning sensitive groups and some of the general public may experience health effects due to the smoke.

These events have been impacted by the poor air quality so far:



The Boise State football game watch party at Albertsons Stadium has been canceled.

Due to the Idaho Department of Air Quality's recent report about the poor air quality in the Treasure Valley the Watch Party at Albertsons Stadium for tomorrow's game has been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/RpVqAyO62y — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) August 30, 2024

Boise School District's varsity football games have been moved to Dona Larsen Park in Homedale on Saturday with the following schedule:

4:30 p.m. Borah vs. Timberline 7:00 p.m. Boise vs. Capital



More closures and cancellations are anticipated.