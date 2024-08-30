Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Brutal smoke strikes the Treasure Valley, prompts cancellations and closures

Screenshot 2024-08-30 143123.png
Doug Lock-Smith
Screenshot 2024-08-30 143123.png
Posted

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Thick smoke has made its way into the Treasure Valley, and 'Unhealthy' air quality forecasts have been prompting event cancellations in the area.

The expected air quality for August 31 is 'Unhealthy,' meaning sensitive groups and some of the general public may experience health effects due to the smoke.

These events have been impacted by the poor air quality so far:

  • The Boise State football game watch party at Albertsons Stadium has been canceled.
  • Boise School District's varsity football games have been moved to Dona Larsen Park in Homedale on Saturday with the following schedule:
    • 4:30 p.m. Borah vs. Timberline
    • 7:00 p.m. Boise vs. Capital

More closures and cancellations are anticipated.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights