Boise's newest park is open just in time for summer

BOISE, Idaho — The dedication of Primrose Park, the newest park in Northwest Boise, was held on June 18.

The 1.5 acre park includes accessible elements, open play areas, an outdoor fitness center, a pollinator garden, and accessible parking for ADA vans.

City leaders and families in the neighborhood joined at the new park for the dedication, getting a first look at the new interactive playground.

“We stood here in the fall of last year for a groundbreaking and all that surrounded us was a field with a few trees,” said Mayor Lauren McLean. “To see this park come to life, knowing it means even more Boise kids can walk 10-minutes to Primrose Park, is why we are working so hard to add accessible green space in every neighborhood.”

The opening of Primrose Park places 600 households within 10 minutes of a park or open space.

“Opening Primrose Park and seeing the smiles on the faces of kids who now have a place to play so close to where they live gives us even more motivation to find pockets and places across the city to preserve and protect park space,” added Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “We are also excited to add another playground in Boise with equipment for kids of all ages and abilities to enjoy together.”

More information on the new park in Boise is available on the City of Boise's Website.