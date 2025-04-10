Boise substitute teacher arrested for Child Sexual Abuse of a Minor

BOISE, Idaho — A high school substitute teacher in Boise was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Child Sexual Abuse of a Minor Under 16 Years of Age, a felony.

Records from the Boise School District indicate that Tyler Chorjel worked 8.5 days as a substitute at Boise and Timberline High Schools during the 2024/2025 school year.

"We recognize that this news is distressing. The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and will continue to do so throughout their investigation." - Boise School District



According to a police statement, authorities in Newport Beach, California were investigating a report of an adult man posing as a 16-year-old, who had allegedly solicited sexual photos and videos from two juvenile females. They later identified the suspect as Tyler Chorjel of Boise.

After talking to investigators in Newport Beach, Boise Police located Chorjel and arrested him. He has since been booked into Ada County Jail.

This investigation remains ongoing. The Boise School District urges anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Boise Police Department.