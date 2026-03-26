What’s next for Cesar Chavez Lane? Boise State opens review

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University is evaluating a potential name change for a roadway on campus following recent allegations involving labor leader and activist Cesar Chavez.

In a message sent to faculty, staff, and students, university leadership said it is reviewing whether to rename West Cesar Chavez Lane, which runs along the north side of campus between the university and the Boise River Greenbelt.

The review comes after recent reporting by The New York Times raised concerns about Chavez, who co-founded what is now known as the United Farm Workers.

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University officials said they will gather input from the campus community before making any decision. The roadway was originally named in 2006 — when it was changed from Campus Lane — following input from students, faculty, and staff.

As part of the process, faculty and staff will be asked to provide feedback through a survey, while student perspectives will be collected through the student government. University leadership, along with governing committees, will review the input and determine whether to recommend a new name or pursue additional review.

If a name change is ultimately proposed, Boise State said it would follow the formal approval process set by Ada County and the City of Boise, which could take several months to complete.

Additional details about how to participate in the feedback process are expected to be shared with the campus community in the coming weeks.

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