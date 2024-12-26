WATCH LIVE: Boise State players speak ahead of the Broncos heading to the Fiesta Bowl

Watch Now
The Broncos play Penn State in Glendale, Arizona on Dec. 31
Bronco Sports / Boise State
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter spoke at 2 p.m. on Thursday ahead of the Bronco's game against Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. Koetter is joined by Boise State Tight End Matt Lauter and Quarterback Maddux Madsen.

Idaho News 6 will be in Glendale, Arizona bringing you live coverage ahead of the Fiesta Bowl starting Dec. 28. You can find Fiesta Bowl news conferences, player interviews, parade highlights, and much more on-air in KIVI-TV, online, and streaming.

