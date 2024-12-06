'The job is not finished'; Broncos looking for 6th conference title in program history

BOISE, IDAHO — The Broncos will be hosting UNLV for the 2024 Mountain West Championship and a rematch of last years title game at 6 pm.



The Broncos are hosting their 6th Mountain West Championship.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

It has been a long wild ride for the broncos this season. But it has all lead to the post season where the Broncos look to defend their Mountain West title and make a push for the College Football Playoff. I'm your neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston at Albertsons Stadium taking a look back at what propelled the Broncos to this point.

"This place has been built on winning championships," said Ashton Jeanty.

Coach Spencer Danielson added, "The success, the blue collar, the hard work."

"Thats what we do here," finished Jeanty.

The Mountain West Championship game is finally back in Boise due to the dominating season that the Broncos had. Under first year head coach Danielson the Broncos went 11-1 overall and 7-0 in conference play. That one loss was to number 1 ranked Oregon by only a field goal.

"We've been playing playoff mentality football since game one. I'm so proud of what these guys have done but the job is not finished," exclaimed Danielson.

Friday night's game will be the second time the Broncos face UNLV this season as well as a rematch of last years championship game where the Broncos defeated UNLV 44-20 in Vegas. It will also be the sixth Mountain West Championship held on the Blue with the Broncos looking for their sixth conference title as a program. With the win the Broncos are almost certain to claim a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

Jeanty explained, "The love and connection I have with this team, I would never switch anything out for. We are on track to do some amazing things, just like I thought we would be."

One of the biggest driving forces of this playoff journey is Heisman candidate Ashton Jeanty.

"I feel I am the best player in the country. I put that on notice every single week. If I'm picked to win, then I'll win but my focus right now is going out and playing my best football for my teammates, coaches, and winning a championship," said the running back.

Throughout the season the running back raked up 2,337 yards and 28 touchdowns, breaking the Mountain West single season rushing record and stands only 291 yards away from football legend Barry Sanders’ 1988 season record.

With so much on the line, the Broncos are determined to go out, play hard, and leave everything on the field.

The Mountain West Championship game will kick off at 6 pm Friday here at Albertsons Stadium, and we will have a team of reporters out here covering everything leading up to and after the game.