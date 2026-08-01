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Seven transported to hospitals during Banana Ball event; BSU takes additional precautions

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Idaho News 6
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Posted

BOISE — Officials with Boise State Athletics confirmed to Idaho News 6 that seven people were transported to local hospitals yesterday during the Banana Ball event at Albertsons Stadium.

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The second Banana Ball game will take place at the stadium Saturday. Boise State Athletics did release an updated timeline for the event.

Boise State says staff will take additional measures to support fans during Saturday's game. According to officials, more tents and shade will be added to the pregame event in the parking lot, and additional free water stations will be dispersed throughout the stadium.

Fans should stay hydrated before and during the game and are encouraged to take extra precautions such as cooling towels and portable fans.

Idaho News 6 has reached out to first responders for additional information.

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