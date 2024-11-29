Watch Now
San Jose State responds to Boise State's withdrawal from MWC Volleyball Tournament

On Thursday, San Jose State University officials expressed disappointment with Boise State's decision to forfeit their semi-final matchup in the Mountain West Conference volleyball tournament. The forfeit gives the Spartans a guaranteed spot in the tournament final, where they will face off against Colorado State or San Diego State. Both teams faced the Spartans during the regular season.

Boise State forfeited the semi-final game after a federal judge in Colorado, S. Kato Crews ruled that an unidentified transgender player at San Jose State would not be barred from future competition. An appeals court has since upheld that decision.

Boise State Athletics released a statement in response to the court decision explaining the reasoning behind the forfeit.

"The decision to not continue to play in the 2024 Mountain West Volleyball Championship tournament was not an easy one. Our team overcame forfeitures to earn a spot in the tournament field and fought for the win over Utah State in the first round on Wednesday. They should not have to forgo this opportunity while waiting for a more thoughtful and better system that serves all athletes."

Boise State forfeited two games rather than face the Spartans during the regular season as well. Wyoming, The University of Nevada, and Utah State also forfeited matches rather than play against San Jose State.

In the statement, San Jose State said it hoped for a respectful discourse moving forward. “We celebrate and support all of our students, including our student-athletes as they compete for our community on this holiday weekend. While we are disappointed in Boise State’s decision, our women’s volleyball team is preparing for Saturday’s match and looks forward to competing for a championship."

