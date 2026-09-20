Riley's 198 yards rushing and 2 late TDs help push Boise State past South Dakota 38-24

BOISE — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Dylan Riley had 198 yards rushing, and his two touchdown runs in the fourth quarter helped Boise State pull away and beat South Dakota 38-24 on Saturday night.

Bohdie Ing's 43-yard field goal for South Dakota tied the game 24-all with 10:33 remaining. Riley's 2-yard touchdown run capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive to give the Broncos a 31-24 lead with 6:25 left.

Austyn Modrzewski then drove the Coyotes to the Boise State 17 but threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-9. Riley broke loose for an 83-yard touchdown run on the next play.

Maddux Madsen was 22-of-31 passing for 208 yards with a pair of touchdown passes for Boise State (2-1). Sire Gaines added 102 yards rushing, including a short-yardage scoring run that tied the game 14-14 midway through the second quarter. Rasean Jones had a 9-yard touchdown catch and finished with eight receptions for 95 yards for the Broncos. Cam Bates also had a touchdown catch.

Modrzewski threw for 243 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions for South Dakota (3-1) of the Football Championship Subdivision, which is ranked 10th in the Stats Perform Top 25. Tennel Bryant made three catches for 104 yards receiving. Tysen Boze also had three receptions, two for scores, for the Coyotes.

Boise State is 53-6 in nonconference home games since 2000.