Police investigate reported sexual assault at Boise State University

BOISE, Idaho — Police are investigating after a reported sexual assault near Syringa Hall at Boise State University late Friday night.

According to a BSU BroncoAlert, the Department of Public Safety and Boise Police Department responded to a report of a rape around 11:40 p.m.

The victim told police the assault occurred about an hour earlier on the Greenbelt side of Syringa Hall.

The victim told police the suspect, described as a white male in his 30s with long blonde hair and tattoos on his arms, forced her to the ground and sexually assaulted her, according to the BroncoAlert.

She reportedly was able to "fight the suspect off," and he left the area in an unknown direction. Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

According to the BroncoAlert, this is an active and ongoing investigation with BPD. The identity and whereabouts of the suspect, who was reportedly not known to the victim, are unknown at this time.

BPD is conducting its investigation in coordination with Boise State's Office of Compliance and Ethics, according to the notification.

Support and reporting options

Boise State and local agencies offer resources for people seeking support or wishing to report sexual misconduct.

Title IX Office: Students and employees can contact Title IX Coordinator Meagan Roumanis at 208-426-1250 or tixie@boisestate.edu. The office provides support and resources for students and staff.

Department of Public Safety: Reports can be made in person at Capitol Village, 2245 University Drive, or by calling 208-426-6911. Online reporting is available through Boise State Public Safety.

Boise Police Department: Anonymous reports can be made by calling 208-343-COPS. The notification also lists 208-426-6911 as a contact number and Capitol Village, 2245 University Drive, as an in-person reporting location.

Ada County Victim Services Center: The center can be reached at 208-577-4400 and is located at 417 S. Sixth St. in Boise. Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to provide specialized medical forensic examinations. According to the provided information, these examinations must be completed within 120 hours, or 5 days, of the assault.

Emergency and security contacts

Emergencies: Call 911 or use a blue emergency phone on campus for medical, fire or life-safety emergencies. Text-to-911 is also available in Ada County, according to the provided information.

Non-emergency or urgent security concerns: Call Boise State's Department of Public Safety at 208-426-6911. The Rave Guardian app can also be used as a mobile panic alarm. Information about the app is available through Boise State.

Confidential support services

Boise State and Ada County offer confidential support resources for people seeking assistance.

University Counseling Services: 208-426-1459, 1529 Belmont St., Boise.

Student Connections and Support Center: 208-426-4259, 1700 University Drive, Boise.

Ada County Victim Services Center: 208-577-4400, 417 S. Sixth St., Boise.