Oregon Ducks score tie-breaking field goal in final seconds of the game for a win over the Broncos

EUGENE, Oregon — The University of Oregon Ducks scored a tie-breaking field goal in final seconds of the game for a win over the Boise State Broncos.

“We win as a team, we lose as a team. We all can be better. Whether that’s protection, or running routes,” said Jeanty.

It was neck-and-neck throughout the game, with Heisman hopeful Ashton Jeanty, running for 192 yards and three touchdowns for Boise State.

But it wasn’t enough to secure a 4th straight win against the Ducks.

“We’re going to learn to grow from this. Our best football is in front of us. And I think we showed ourselves tonight, even for those people, maybe, outside that didn’t believe in who we are. We have a good football team,” said Danielson.

Coach Danielson said he is proud of his players for putting up a strong fight but there’s room for improvement across the team, “Relentless effort, explosive plays, and the turnover margin, that’s the three stats that I look at that win football games. We gotta find a way to win that game.”

Both teams facing several quarterback sacks and fumbles, opening the door for turnovers like Jeanty’s 70 yard touchdown.

“And once again everyone’s going to look at the quarterback but it’s not just on him. I mean there’s some alignments and routes that we need to find a way to go one-on-one, so we’ll look at it. I have to give our hats off to our offensive line,” said Coach Danielson after the game.

Finding some momentum during the 2nd quarter, Boise State’s quarterback Maddux Madsen connected with Cameron Camper for a 17 yard touchdown.

Thousands of fans traveled hundreds of miles to see their Broncos in Eugene. I caught up with a few before kickoff. “I follow the Broncos all the time and I want to see them beat the Ducks again,” said one fan.

While Oregon extended its non conference home winning streak to 34 games, Jeanty and the team are looking to what’s next

“This gives me all the confidence in the world in this team. We know what type of team we are. We know we can play with the best of the best. Whoever we play next, from here on out, the next ten games, we are going to dominate and we are going to win,” said Jeanty.

The Broncos will head home for a bye week before hosting Portland State for the first home game of the season.