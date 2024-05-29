North End Zone Project to bring Bronco Nation to 'new heights'

BOISE, Idaho — The North End Zone Project brings the Albertsons Stadium fan experience to new heights and Boise State University student-athletes together like never before. A 360-degree concourse, premium seating options, and student-athlete community spaces highlight a state-of-the-art transformation while preserving a proud university tradition: your best comes out of THE BLUE.

Seating will not be impacted for the 2024 season. Athletic Ticket Office staff is available to assist all north end zone season ticket members with reviewing alternative seating options at (208) 426-4737.

When will the project begin? and when will it finish?

Construction is estimated at 16 months. Groundbreaking is projected to occur in January 2025 pending approval from the Idaho State Board of Education with an anticipated completion of August 2026.

Where will BSU's band move to?

Keith Stein Blue Thunder Marching Band will be located in sections 31 and 131 in the southeast corner of the stadium beginning in 2025.

Redefine the Game Day Experience

Designed to solve several structural issues with Albertsons Stadium while elevating the student-athlete and fan experience, the project will infill existing north end zone bleacher seating with approximately 1,600 seats to offer first-class premium seating options and amenities.

Additional restrooms, mobile concession kiosks, an open-air sports bar and lounge area, and wider concourses will improve the game day experience for all fans through increased ingress/egress efficiency and greater concourse movement.

New seating includes 12 field level suites, 44 loge boxes, 148 ledge seats and 882 club seats, and will offer uniquely immersive and comprehensive game day options. Premium seat holders will enjoy two hospitality spaces with all-inclusive food and non-alcoholic beverages and unprecedented access to the new pregame player tunnel.

The multi-use space will also serve as a year-round dining room and nutrition center for all student-athletes, providing the fuel and education they need to best position themselves for success on and off the field.

Better Serve Bronco Nation

In alignment with the What’s Next Initiative, the North End Zone Project addresses firsthand feedback from fans and student-athletes.

Through the Experience Blue Committee and numerous customer service interactions, Bronco Nation identified improved stadium circulation and wait times as a priority. Additionally, the Stueckle Sky Center has sold-out of premium seating for the past three years and has an active waitlist exceeding 250 members. There is a growing demand for more premium seating options and experiences.

Bronco Nation drives our home-field advantage, and we understand that affordability is crucial to our fans. While a season ticket option in the north end zone will no longer be available when construction begins, 12,711 seats received price reductions in 2024 to provide more accessible options.