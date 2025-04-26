NFL DRAFT: Ahmed Hassanein selected by the Lions, proposes to girlfriend

BOISE, Idaho — Ahmed Hassanein is officially the first player from Egypt to be drafted into the National Football League.

The special moment arrived with the 20th pick in the sixth round on Saturday.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell called Hassanein to let him know that as of today, he is a Detroit Lion.

Hassanein, who was surrounded by friends and family at an Airbnb in Boise, was elated at the news. So much so that he dropped down on one knee and proposed to his long-time girlfriend following the pick.

The Boise State edge rusher wowed scouts and front offices during his pro day. While at Boise State, he earned First-Team All Mountain West honors while leading the Broncos in sacks (9.5) during the 2024 season.

Born in the USA, Hassanein moved to Cairo with his father at the age of six. In 2018, He moved to Anaheim, where his brother, a football coach, introduced him to the sport. After playing at Loara High School for two years, he was rated a three-star recruit and signed his letter of intent to play at Boise State University. He becomes the fifth player from Boise State to be selected by the Lions, following in the footsteps of Jim McMillan (1975), Jim Meeks (1976), Gerald Alexander (2007), and Titus Young (2011).

The Detroit Lions currently boast Aidan Hutchinson as their lead edge rusher. The Lions are looking to pair Hutchinson with another effective edge rusher but have yet to find the perfect match within their current squad. It seems Dan Campbell hopes there is potential for Ahmed Hassanein to fill that void.