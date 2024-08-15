Move-in day! BSU students head back to campus

BOISE STATE, Idaho — Move-in day is here for students attending Boise State University. If you're a parent or a student living on campus these are some essential things you'll want to know:

Move-in day is August 15-16 this year. Each student is permitted up to two helpers and two vehicles, however, larger vehicles like trailers are not allowed.

After arriving on campus, students will have one hour to get their belongings moved in. After that, students should their vehicles to long-term parking. This is so vehicles can move quickly and parking can be made available for everyone.

Staff will be on duty to assist and wheeled carts are available, but as move-ins get busier, both will likely be scarce in availability.

For a full list of FAQ's, you can head over to the BSU website.