Mountain West opponents announced for BSU Football's 2025 season

BOISE STATE, Idaho — Coming off winning the Mountain West title and with just weeks to go until we see BSU in the Fiesta Bowl, the team has released its schedule for the 2025 season.

HOME



Colorado State

Fresno State

New Mexico

University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Eastern Washington (Sept. 6)

App State (Sept. 27)

AWAY



Air Force

Nevada

San Diego State

Utah State

University of South Florida (Aug. 30)

Notre Dame (Oct. 4)

The dates of conference matchups will be released at a later date.

Boise State is the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoffs and having earned a first-round playoff bye, they will play the winner of the Penn State-SMU game in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at the end of the month. Officially, the quarterfinal matchup is set for 5:30 p.m. MT.