Mountain West opponents announced for BSU Football's 2025 season

BOISE STATE, Idaho — Coming off winning the Mountain West title and with just weeks to go until we see BSU in the Fiesta Bowl, the team has released its schedule for the 2025 season.
HOME
- Colorado State
- Fresno State
- New Mexico
- University of Nevada, Las Vegas
- Eastern Washington (Sept. 6)
- App State (Sept. 27)
AWAY
- Air Force
- Nevada
- San Diego State
- Utah State
- University of South Florida (Aug. 30)
- Notre Dame (Oct. 4)
The dates of conference matchups will be released at a later date.
Boise State is the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoffs and having earned a first-round playoff bye, they will play the winner of the Penn State-SMU game in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at the end of the month. Officially, the quarterfinal matchup is set for 5:30 p.m. MT.