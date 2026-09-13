Madsen, Riley lead Boise State to 38-20 win over Memphis in key Group of Six matchup

BOISE — Maddux Madsen threw for one touchdown and ran for another; Dylan Riley ran for 206 yards, and Boise State dominated the second half to defeat Memphis 38-20 on Saturday in a crucial early-season Group of Six showdown.

The teams combined for 696 yards in the first half, and Memphis (2-1) took a 20-17 lead as Philippe Laforge kicked a 36-yard field goal as time expired.

Defense took over for Boise State (1-1), limiting the Tigers to 163 yards while Madsen engineered two long scoring drives and Cam Bates returned a punt 72 yards for a touchdown.

Sire Gaines ended a 10-play, 77-yard drive with an 11-yard run. After the special teams back-breaker, Madsen's 1-yard sneak capped a 10-play, 98-yard drive.

Boise State ended up with 578 yards, 357 on the ground, as Gaines added 93 yards. Madsen was 17 of 28 for 221 yards.

Marcus Stokes went 17-of-25 passing for 384 yards for Memphis. Hunter Tipton hauled in nine balls for 229 yards. The Tigers finished with 519 yards. Tipton had an 87-yard touchdown reception, and J aylin Carter had an 80-yard touchdown run in the first half.

But Boise State, down 17-3, responded with drives of 75 and 90 yards. Akeem Wright had a 37-yard TD reception and Rasean Jones had an 18-yard TD run on a reverse.

Both teams are considered contenders for the Group of Six berth in the FBS playoffs.

Up next

Memphis: Host UT-Martin on Sept. 29.

Boise State: Home against FCS South Dakota next Saturday.