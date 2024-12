SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — (TIME) UPDATES.

(COIN TOSS) HEADS PENN STATE WON THE TOSS TO DEFER.

(10:41) BSU K JONAH DALMAS MISSES 45-YARD FG LEFT. TURNOVER ON DOWNS.

(6:40) PSU QB DREW ALLAR 11-YARD TD PASS TO TE TYLER WARREN. PAT GOOD. 7-0

The Boise State Broncos are in Scottsdale, Arizona for their game against Penn State in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl. The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. MST — our team of reporters will bring you the latest updates from the game.