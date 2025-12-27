Kirby Moore looks to lead Washington State Football into a new era

BOISE, Idaho — For newly named Washington State head football coach Kirby Moore, December has been anything but ordinary.

WATCH | More from Moore on the sidelines of 'The Blue'

“Surreal”: Kirby Moore begins new chapter as Washington State’s head football coach

Earlier this month, Moore left Missouri to step into his first head coaching role, and return home to lead the Washington State Cougars. The transition came while Washington State prepared for the Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, a city filled with personal and professional significance for the longtime football coach.

“This whole week’s been really surreal,” Moore said.

Idaho News 6 caught up with Moore just moments before Washington State took the field and defeated Utah State in the Idaho Potato Bowl. For Moore, the bowl game’s location made the moment even more meaningful.

“The bowl game being in Boise… everything’s just been first class,” he said.

Boise holds deep ties for Moore, who played wide receiver at Boise State. He also shared the field with his brother, Kellen Moore, during parts of his collegiate career. Kellen Moore now serves as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

While Boise represents an important chapter, Moore’s connection to Washington State still runs deep.

“I grew up running up and down the sidelines,” Moore said, reflecting on his upbringing in Eastern Washington as the son of a high school football coach.

Moore spent decades watching Washington State football, listening to legendary voices on the sideline and witnessing championship moments that helped define the program’s identity.

“Hearing Robb Akey yelling at guys… seeing their success, winning Rose Bowls,” Moore recalled.

Now, Moore returns to Pullman at a pivotal moment — not just for Washington State, but for the Pac-12 Conference as a whole. With new teams joining and rivalries beginning to take shape, Moore expects the conference to remain highly competitive.

“It’s gonna be a very competitive conference… we have the potential to be a leader in this conference,” he said.

As college football continues to evolve with changes like NIL and roster movement, Moore says his approach centers on patience and connection.

“We’ve gotta take it one day at a time. I’m trying my best in terms of meeting the players where they’re at and building trust with them,” Moore said.

As Washington State football turns the page, Moore’s homecoming marks a fresh start for the Cougars — led by a coach who already understands the culture, the history, and the expectations of football in Eastern Washington.

Looking ahead to next season, Moore is also strengthening his coaching staff. Former Boise State assistant coach Matt Miller will join the Cougars as offensive coordinator, reuniting the former Boise State teammates on the sideline in Pullman.