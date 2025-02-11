Kellen Moore has agreed to be the New Orleans Saints Head Coach

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Following The Philadelphia Eagles' overwhelming win in Super Bowl LIX, Kellen Moore has agreed to become the New Orleans Saints new head coach. The two parties are finalizing the deal now.

NFL rules prevented teams from contacting Moore about any coaching opportunities prior to the conclusion of the 2025 Super Bowl. It seems the Saints front office wasted absolutely no time following up and locking down Moore following the 40-22 result. In the days leading up to the Super Bowl, The Saints were the only remaining NFL team without a head coach and were long rumored to have Moore in their sights for the head coaching job.

Julie Jacobson/AP Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore (11) throws against Arizona State in the third quarter of the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011, in Las Vegas. Boise State won 56-24.

A QB with the Boise State Broncos from 2008-2011, Kellen Moore went 50-3 during his college career, making him the winningest quarterback in college football history.

Following his college career, Moore initially went undrafted in the NFL before being signed by the Detroit Lions in 2012. After being released by the Lions, Moore went to the Dallas Cowboys in 2015, where he spent the remainder of his playing career before retiring in 2018.

Shortly after retirement, Moore became the QBs coach for the Cowboys and was later promoted to the role of offensive coordinator. After parting ways with the Cowboys following the 2022 season, he spent one season with the Los Angeles Chargers before moving on to the OC role in Philadelphia in 2024. In his first season as offensive coordinator, the Eagles won the NFC East and earned a spot in the Super Bowl. He is known for being a meticulous student of game film, something that allows him to see playmaking opportunities other coordinators often miss.

He will now move to New Orleans where his offensive prowess will be in high demand following a season where the Saints ranked 21st in total offensive yards per game. The Eagles were ranked the 8th.