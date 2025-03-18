Jeramiah Dickey honored as 2024-25 Athletic Director of the Year by NACDA

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey has been named Athletic Director of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics for the 2024-25 academic year. Dickey is one of 28 honorees recognized by NACDA across seven divisions.

"NACDA is proud to usher in a new class of Athletics Director of the Year Award winners for 2024-25," said NACDA chief executive officer Pat Manak. "These 28 individuals represent their institutions, conferences, and the industry with dedication and passion evident in their accomplishments."

Since taking the helm on January 2, 2021, Dickey has charted a strategic course for Boise State Athletics. Under his leadership, the department has seen remarkable successes both on and off the field. Boise State President Marlene Tromp said, "Jeramiah is leading the way in collegiate athletics as an innovator. His heart is in his work, and he is a Bronco through and through."

Dickey launched the What’s Next Initiative in November 2021 to enhance Boise State Athletics in four key areas: infrastructure, revenue generation, student-athlete experience, and marketability.

Dickey emphasized teamwork in his acceptance remarks. "I am blessed to work with a phenomenal TEAM," he said. "This honor will inspire us to continue to be bar raisers as we work towards What’s Next."