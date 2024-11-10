Jeanty and Broncos snag 700th victory in program history

BOISE, IDAHO — Ashton Jeanty continues his Heisman campaign raking up 209 yards and 3 touchdowns in a hard-fought 28-21 victory over Nevada.



bullets

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Bronco football remains undefeated at home. But, their 8th victory of the season was no smooth sailing. I'm your neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston on the Blue where the Broncos just beat Nevada 28-21.

It was a blackout on the Blue, as the Broncos hosted the Wolfpack from Reno.

The Broncos started cooking early with defense forcing Nevada to a quick three and out setting up the Broncos with their first possession of the game. But someone needs to tell Maddux Madsen that National Tight End Day was two weeks ago as he gave 31 yards and 3 catches to his big man Matt Lauter, topping it off with a touchdown to finish the drive.

"He had a few big plays early in the game. He's a matchup nightmare," exclaimed Coach Spencer Danielson.

But eventually, the game started getting close and the passing game began getting shut down. That is when the real matchup nightmare was summoned.

Ashton Jeanty had himself another video game performance raking in 209 yards and 3 touchdowns while carrying the rock a wallaping 34 times.

Coach Danielson explained, "For me, we are going to wear a team down. If it means one yard, two yards, or a tackle for loss. A lot of those there will be a missed block or a missed assignment. Thats football."

A game Coach Danielson called a gritty victory was also the 700th win in program history.

"Finding a way to win, and hats off to them. Our coaching staff. I'm excited to look at the film and do what we do every week. Find a way to learn and grow, said the Coach.

Linebacker Marco Notarainni, not pleased with the team's performance had this to say. "We hold each other to a high standard. It's a win. We are happy about the win. We are going to celebrate the win. But we also have a game coming up next week."

Next weekend the Broncos will head down to Silicone Valley aiming to give the San Jose State Spartans their first home loss of the year.

